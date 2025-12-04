MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Thursday, 04 December 2025

BMC warns of 4-5 metre high tides till December 7, urges citizens to avoid Mumbai’s coastline

Those visiting Chaitya Bhoomi and Shivaji Park on December 6, on Dr B R Ambedkar's death anniversary, should exercise caution near the seafront, the civic body said

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 04.12.25, 10:57 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory urging citizens to stay away from Mumbai’s seashore as the city is set to witness four consecutive days of high tides between December 4 and 7, with levels rising above 4 metres throughout the period.

According to the civic body, the Arabian Sea will see a high tide of 4.96 metres at 11.52 pm on Thursday. Tide levels are expected to remain elevated, with the highest reaching 5.03 metres on Saturday morning, followed by 5.01 metres early on Sunday. On Friday morning, the tide is projected to touch 4.14 metres, and 4.17 metres on Saturday night.

High tides may also cross 5 metres on December 6, the BMC noted.

The advisory comes ahead of Dr B. R. Ambedkar’s death anniversary on December 6, when thousands of people visit Chaitya Bhoomi in central Mumbai. The civic body has urged attendees to exercise caution near the seafront.

Every year, a large number of citizens and tourists visit the city's beaches, especially on weekends.

To prevent mishaps, the BMC’s disaster management cell said it will strengthen coastal safety measures.

“For every 100 metres, we will have one lifeguard stationed,” a civic official said. Additional lifeguards will be deployed across beaches as a precaution.

Mumbai has a 145-km-long shoreline with 12 public beaches spread across the island city, as well as the eastern and western suburbs.

The BMC reiterated its appeal for the public to avoid the coastline during this period of unusually high tides.

