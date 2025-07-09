Odisha Police detain 448 suspected Bangladeshi, Rohingya migrants in crackdown

Odisha police have detained 448 people suspected to be Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingya refugees.

While 444 were picked up from Jharsuguda in western Odisha, four were taken into custody from Paradip on Tuesday.

In Jharsuguda, the detainees had reportedly settled and found work in local industries and mines, employed primarily as masons and painters.

Inspector general of police Himansu Kumar Lal told The Telegraph: “We have held these people suspecting them to be Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas who entered the state illegally.”

Asked if they were Bengali-speaking people from Bengal, Lal said: “Document verification is underway. Those who prove Indian citizenship will be allowed to stay. Others will face legal action.”

Police sources said many among the detained do not possess Aadhaar cards or valid identification documents. The action could include deportation of non-citizens to Bangladesh.

As per orders from the ministry of home affairs, Jharsuguda police formed two special task force units for the crackdown. All 444 detainees have been lodged in the auditorium of a private college and an indoor stadium.

In Paradip, four Bangladeshi nationals were taken into custody for allegedly sneaking into Odisha. They are being interrogated.

Additional superintendent of police, Paradip, Smruti Ranjan Kar said: “They will be deported as per law following due legal procedure.”

During preliminary investigation, the four failed to produce any valid documents such as Aadhaar cards, passports, or bank records. Police are also probing the intention behind their entry and whether a larger racket facilitated their movement.

The incident has raised concerns over security and documentation lapses in industrial areas where migrants are often employed without rigorous checks. A broader investigation has been launched to determine if more such infiltrations have occurred elsewhere in the state.