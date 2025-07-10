Mixed response to trade union strike as Kerala shuts down, Delhi stays open

The strike called by 10 central unions against the new labour laws and supported by organisations representing farmers and students on Wednesday received a largely lukewarm response across India.

The trade unions, including the Congress-supported INTUC, the CPM-backed Citu and the CPI-affiliated AITUC, had called a nationwide strike against the four laws brought by the Narendra Modi government in the labour sector. The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, the RSS labour wing, did not take part in the protests.

In New Delhi, the strike had little impact. Offices, business houses and markets remained open. Public transport was not affected. In the northern states, life went on as usual.

In Kerala, however, the strike brought public life to a standstill. Shops, offices and schools remained closed. Untoward incidents were reported across the state when protesters tried to prevent people from moving around in their vehicles.

The general strike evolved into a bandh-like situation in Kerala, ruled by a Left government. Only private vehicles plied on the state roads. The police came to the rescue of those stranded at bus stands and railway stations. The trade unions led rallies at various sites, including in front of the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

There was a bandh-like situation in many areas in Puducherry, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Kerala, Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka, Goa, Meghalaya and Manipur, the unions said.