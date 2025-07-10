In Yemen, final bid to save nurse: No luck on blood money for death-row Malayali

With the clock ticking on a July 16 deadline, desperate efforts are being made to save

Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya from execution in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.

Convicted in 2017 for the alleged murder of Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi, her former business partner, Priya now faces death by execution unless a last-minute agreement is reached with the victim’s family.

Priya’s mother, Prema Kumari, is currently in Sanaa, working to negotiate a pardon. Her husband and 12-year-old daughter remain in Kerala’s Idukki district. Under Yemen’s legal system, Priya can be granted clemency if the victim’s family accepts blood money — a form of financial compensation. In this case, the amount offered is ₹8 crore (roughly $1 million).

The Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council has pledged to pay the full sum and even offered additional support, including educational assistance and migration options for Talal’s family. However, the victim’s relatives have so far rejected all offers.

Deepa Joseph, vice-chairperson of the council, told The Telegraph from New Delhi: “Every effort is being made. We are offering everything humanly possible, but the family has not accepted anything yet. We are anxiously waiting for a positive sign from Sanaa by Thursday.”

The situation is further complicated by the ongoing conflict in Yemen. The Houthi rebels, who control Sanaa and much of the country, have weakened the influence of Indian diplomatic authorities. The Indian embassy has limited capacity to intervene directly in the matter because of a lack of formal governance structures.

“Prema Kumari has been in Yemen since last April. She is optimistic that a miracle will happen. Priya’s husband and 12-year-old daughter are in Idukki,” said Joseph.

Priya, now 38, had opened a clinic in Yemen with the help of Talal. According to the prosecution, she injected him with sedatives in an attempt to retrieve her passport from his possession. However, he died from an alleged overdose.

Following her sentencing, Priya’s family appealed to Yemen’s Supreme Court. Her husband and young daughter were forced to return to Kerala due to worsening security and financial conditions in Yemen. Prema and Priya met in April 2024, more than a decade since they last saw each other at Priya’s wedding.

CPM MP John Brittas on Wednesday wrote to external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, urging him to intervene with the highest authorities in Yemen to immediately halt the execution of Priya. In the letter, Brittas quoted reports that Priya’s execution has been scheduled for July 16.

“The distressing news of this impending execution has caused widespread anxiety and anguish among her family and well-wishers, underscoring the need for immediate and decisive intervention by the government of India,” the MP wrote.