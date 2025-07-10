Unfettered release of film on tailor murder: SC declines stay on 'Udaipur Files'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the release of the Hindi film Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder, which depicts the gruesome killing of Kanhaiya Lal Teli.

Teli, a tailor, was hacked to death by Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad at his shop on June 28, 2022, over social media posts shared by him supporting allegedly blasphemous remarks made by then BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad.

The duo beheaded Teli and one of them recorded the killing on his phone and shared it on social media to brag about how the tailor had been hacked, sending shockwaves across the country.

Udaipur Police initially investigated the brutal killing, which had triggered communal tension in Rajasthan. Subsequently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took up the probe. Nine persons were arrested and charge-sheeted for murder, and the trial is pending before a special NIA court in Jaipur.

On Wednesday, Mohammed Javed, listed as accused number 8 by the prosecution, sought an urgent listing of his writ petition, seeking an immediate stay on the release of the film on July 11.

Appearing before a bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi, the lawyer pleaded that the release of the film should be stayed till the court issues a verdict, as it would unnecessarily cause grave prejudice against Javed and influence the trial proceedings. According to him, the makers of the movie had taken a one-sided view of the case and merely projected the prosecution’s version.

“No, you can mention it before the court concerned. Let it (movie) be released,” Justice Dhulia, heading the bench, told the lawyer appearing for Javed.

According to the counsel, the film is communally provocative. It can prejudice the proceedings affecting the accused duo’s fundamental right to presumption of innocence until proven guilty, which forms a facet of criminal jurisprudence.

The petitioner wanted the apex court to direct the Union government to exercise its power under Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and revise the order of the Central Board of Film Certification granting a certificate to Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder.

The bench, however, was not impressed with the plea for urgent listing, saying the matter could be taken up for hearing in the week commencing July 14 when the Supreme Court reopens after nearly a fortnight’s summer vacation during which three partially working benches functioned.