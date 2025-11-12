Odisha heightens security at Jagannath Temple and Bali Yatra after Delhi blast scare

Security has been tightened across Odisha, particularly around the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and the ongoing Bali Yatra fair in Cuttack, following a suspected terrorist car blast in Delhi on Monday.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi spoke to director-general of police (DGP) Y.B. Khurania and directed him to personally monitor the situation. Khurania visited the Bali Yatra ground to review the state’s overall security preparedness. The week-long trade fair, which began on November 5 and concludes on November 12, attracts lakhs of visitors daily.

Cuttack had witnessed communal violence during Durga Puja idol immersion last month, prompting the police to remain on high alert to maintain peace and order in the millennium city.

In Puri, a mock security drill was conducted on Monday night. The pilgrim town has been brought under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, with cameras placed at key points. The shrine of Lord Jagannath continues to draw thousands of

devotees from across India each day.

Odisha’s additional director-general (law and order) Sanjay Kumar said: “Vigilance at important locations has been increased. Vital installations, religious sites, and communally sensitive areas across the state are under close watch.”