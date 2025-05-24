Odisha government to install anti-drone tech at Puri Jagannath Temple after spy scare

The Odisha government has decided to install anti-drone technology at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri to prevent potential drone attacks.

The move follows suspicions that Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra had captured aerial footage of the 12th century shrine using a drone. Malhotra has been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

During her visit to Puri in September 2024, Malhotra allegedly took photographs and videos of the temple and other sensitive locations with the help of Puri-based YouTuber Priyanka Senapati. Security agencies fear that sensitive visuals and geographical data of strategically important locations may have been leaked.

Although the administration had earlier stopped Priyanka from capturing aerial photographs using a drone, police suspect that Malhotra managed to take the visuals and passed them to Pakistan-based handlers. Priyanka has been interrogated and remains under the scanner of both the police and the Intelligence Bureau.

The state’s law department, which oversees the temple, has held discussions with the Odisha police regarding the deployment of anti-drone systems to enhance security at the shrine. The temple remains a high-risk location given the current strain in India-Pakistan relations.

Law minister Prithviraj Harichandan said: “We have already discussed the use of anti-drone technology with the police. It is being used by defence forces. The technology that will be installed can detect, track, and neutralise malicious drones. If needed, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration will provide the necessary funds.”

In a related development, the state government has also announced plans to rebuild the mutts that were demolished during the Puri temple beautification drive. “All these mutts will be reconstructed near the temple’s north gate, allowing devotees to offer prayers to the deities enshrined within them,” an official said.

The demolition of the historic mutts during the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government had triggered a backlash from devotees and became a political flashpoint, with Opposition parties targeting the BJD over the issue.