Odisha lawyer barred for 2 years for misconduct, slurs against judiciary

The Odisha State Bar Council (OSBC) has suspended Bhadrak-based advocate Hemanta Kumar Nayak from practising for two years for professional misconduct, including making derogatory social media remarks against the judiciary and judicial officers.

The committee noted that Nayak had created a Facebook account under the name “Grants Kumar Nayak Canakya” and posted highly derogatory remarks against judges of Bhadrak.

The three-member panel was headed by senior advocate of Orissa High Court and OSBC member Bibhu Prasad Tripathy, with Tapan Kumar Biswal and Phoni Bhusan Patnaik as members.

“The committee finds the respondent guilty of professional misconduct,” the disciplinary committee said in its order issued on September 13.

“The respondent used obscene language, levelled baseless allegations and imputed corruption against judicial officers, thereby tarnishing the image of the judiciary and the legal profession,” the order said, citing multiple posts.

It held that Nayak’s actions constituted a prima facie case of misconduct under Section 35 of the Advocates Act. “His remarks, coupled with imputations of corruption and making such content viral, have damaged the dignity of the judiciary as well as the legal profession,” the panel observed.

The committee also criticised Nayak for ignoring repeated notices and failing to appear before it. “His absence, coupled with his continued posts, shows wilful disregard for the statutory body and its disciplinary process,” it said.

The council had resolved on April 12 to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Nayak after receiving complaints.

Nayak, however, said: “I have not yet received the copy of the order.”