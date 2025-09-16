Odisha: 19-year-old college student gang-raped near Puri beach; three arrested, hunt on for fourth accused

A 19-year-old female college student was allegedly gang-raped near the Baliharchandi temple in Odisha’s Puri district, prompting the arrest of three persons while a manhunt is underway for one more accused, police said.

The incident took place around noon on Saturday when the woman and her male companion were sitting near the temple, a popular tourist spot.

A group of local youths allegedly clicked their photos and videos and demanded money to delete them.

“When they refused to pay money, two persons in the group raped the female student,” Puri Superintendent of Police Prateek Singh told PTI, quoting the survivor’s FIR lodged at Brahmagiri police station.

Other members of the group assaulted the male companion and tied his hands to a tree before the assault, police said.

Although the incident occurred on Saturday (Septmebr 13), the FIR was registered on Monday (September 15) evening after the survivor emerged from the trauma. She has since undergone a medical examination, officials added.

Among those arrested are the two men who allegedly raped the woman, the SP said, adding that efforts are on to trace another accused who remains at large.

Senior BJD leader and former MLA Sanjay Das Burma criticised the BJP-led state government over the incident.

He said, “The government should ensure proper security of the Baliharchandi temple and its surrounding area, which is a popular tourist spot.”

The case has drawn parallels to a similar gang-rape on June 15 at Gopalpur beach in Ganjam district, where a college student was assaulted and ten people were arrested.