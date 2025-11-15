MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Nowgam police station blast ‘accidental’, confirms J&K DGP; Lieutenant Governor orders probe, expresses anguish

The DGP said that due to the unstable and sensitive nature of the recovery, the FSL team was conducting the sampling process and its handling with utmost caution

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 15.11.25, 12:37 PM
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat addresses a press conference regarding an accidental explosion that ripped through Nowgam police station, in Srinagar, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat clarified that the massive explosion at the Nowgam police station in Srinagar was “accidental” and ruled out any sabotage. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered a probe into the incident and expressed deep grief over the tragedy.

Prabhat said the explosives had been recovered during the investigation into a “white collar terror module” case and transported from Haryana’s Faridabad to the Nowgam police station, where they were kept securely in an open area within the premises.

“As part of the prescribed procedure, the samples of the recovery had to be forwarded for further forensic and chemical examination. On account of the voluminous nature of the recovery, the FSL (forensic science laboratory) team has been carrying out this process for the last two days,” he told reporters.

He said the FSL team was handling the material with “utmost caution” due to its unstable and sensitive nature.

“Unfortunately during this course, around 11.20 pm last night, an accidental explosion took place. Any other speculation into the cause of this incident is unnecessary,” he added.

Providing details of casualties, the DGP said, “One personnel of SIA (State Investigation Agency), three personnel of the FSL team, two crime photographers, two revenue officials who were part of the magistrate's team, and one tailor who was associated with the team, were among those killed.”

He added that 27 police personnel, two revenue officials, and three civilians from the adjacent area sustained injuries.

“The injured were immediately evacuated to the nearest hospital, where they are being treated. The police station building has been severely damaged, and even the adjacent buildings have been affected,” Prabhat said.

He noted that the extent of damage and the circumstances of “this unfortunate incident” are being assessed.

The DGP said the police stand in solidarity with the families of the deceased in this hour of grief.

Earlier in the day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed sorrow over the tragedy. “Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to extremely tragic accidental blast at Nowgam police station in Srinagar. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured,” he said in an X post.

“I have ordered a probe to ascertain the cause of the accidental explosion,” Sinha added, reaffirming that all possible assistance is being provided to those affected.

