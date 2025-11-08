No strays in public places, dogs to be permanently relocated to shelters: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday directed authorities across the country to remove stray dogs from public places such as schools, colleges, hospitals, bus stops and railway stations and relocate them to canine shelters.

It said that dogs and other stray animals such as cows must be removed from the national and state highways. It did not specify at what distance from the highways stray animals would be allowed to roam.

After being rounded up and sterilised, the stray dogs must not be allowed back in their former neighbourhoods, the court said in what is being seen as a severe setback for dog lovers.

The directives are part of measures to combat the rise in stray dog bites, rabies-related deaths and road accidents caused by stray animals.

Children, the elderly and the poor bear the brunt of dog bites, being not just vulnerable but also lacking timely access to post-exposure prophylaxis, the court said. That some of the victims have been foreign visitors, it added, threatened India’s reputation as a tourist destination.

The bench of Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice N.V. Anjaria said all central, state and Union Territory authorities, including the chief secretaries and other senior officials, must comply with the directives.

It sought compliance reports, adding: “Any lethargy in this regard shall be viewed seriously.”

Quoting various studies, including some by the World Health Organisation and the National Centre for Disease Control, the bench said rabies accounted for a large proportion of animal-related deaths in India.

It said that more than 90 per cent of rabies cases in humans resulted from bites by stray or pet dogs.

“The implementation of these Rules (Animal Birth Control) has been ineffective, to say the least, across jurisdictions and the persistence of stray dog population has continued to imperil public safety in many parts of the country,” Justice Mehta, who authored the judgment, said.

Some of the key directives: