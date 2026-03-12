Difficult periods a test for any nation: PM Modi hits out at 'unnecessary panic' over LPG concern

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at those trying to create panic on the LPG situation in India, and said they are not only exposing themselves before the people but also hurting the country.

Addressing the NXT Summit in Delhi, Modi also said that due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, no nation has remained unaffected, but India is fully committed to addressing this challenge and is leaving no stone unturned to safeguard its energy security.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that some people are trying to black-market certain products by taking advantage of the present situation, and warned that action will be taken against such unscrupulous elements.

"I request the state governments to enhance monitoring to stop black-marketers and hoarders in such times," he said.

On the LPG issue, the prime minister said there is currently a lot of discussion surrounding LPG, with some individuals "spreading unnecessary panic".

"I do not wish to make any political statements at this moment. Those who are causing alarm are not only exposing their own intentions to the public but also causing harm to the country," Modi said.

The prime minister also said the government is actively working on multiple fronts, and in the past few days, he spoke with the leaders of several countries about the developments in West Asia.

"We are making continuous efforts to overcome the obstacles in the supply chain," he said, adding, "The government will make every effort to ensure that its farmers and citizens are protected from the burden of global challenges."

The prime minister also said that everyone has a key role to play in dealing with the present crisis arising out of the conflict in West Asia – be it political parties, media, youth, cities or villages.

He said everyone is well aware that global circumstances can change abruptly, as people have seen in recent years – be it the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and now the escalation of a major conflict closer to home.

"This war has driven the world into a significant energy crisis. In such challenging times, our response is crucial. Difficult periods serve as a test for any nation. We must address these circumstances with patience and a commitment to peace," Modi said.

He added that despite many global crises, world leaders and experts look to India with great hope, which raises India's responsibilities too.

"The entire world knows today that if you want to be part of the future, you must connect with and be in India," Modi said.

The prime minister also said that there is one goal, one destination, which is a developed India, and the country is not just progressing, it is moving to the next level.

The world is passing through a difficult phase, but India is moving ahead at a fast and steady pace, he said.

"Several global leaders are saying that India is becoming the centre of gravity for the entire world," Modi said.

In recent years, he said, India has adopted a holistic approach to making the country self-reliant in the energy sector, and to reduce dependence on petroleum, the government has placed a strong emphasis on ethanol and biofuels.

"Before 2014, the country's ethanol blending capacity was only about 1-1.5 per cent. Today, we have achieved approximately 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol.

"Had we not implemented these measures, we would have been forced to import an additional 18 crore barrels of oil from other countries," Modi said.

The prime minister also said that India has made significant strides in capacity building.

Stating that before 2014, India's strategic petroleum reserves – crude oil stored for use during times of crisis – were minimal, Modi said, "Today, we have established more than 50 lakh tonnes of strategic petroleum reserves."

Modi also said that until 2014, there were only 14 crore LPG connections in the country, which more than doubled to 33 crore now.

Over the past decade, the government has doubled the LPG bottling capacity, while the number of distribution centres has increased from 13,000 to 25,000, he said.

"In 2014, there were only a few LNG terminals in the country; now, this number has also doubled.

Additionally, the length of the gas pipeline network has expanded significantly – from around 3,500 km in 2014 to over 10,000 km today," he said, adding that it is important to note that about 60 per cent of our LPG is imported from other countries.

"I have full confidence in 140 crore Indians that just like Covid time, we'll overcome this crisis too," he said, adding. "Our resolve is clear - citizens should not face any problems due to wars in different parts of the world."

"Today's India isn't just progressing, it's elevating itself to an entirely new level as state-of-the-art infrastructure is being developed across the country, which is advancing toward cutting-edge digital systems.

"UPI has propelled digital payments into a new era, positioning India as the global leader in real-time digital transactions. Today, India is recognised as the fastest-growing nation for real-time digital payments," he said.