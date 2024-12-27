MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 27 December 2024

No change of guard ceremony on Saturday due to national mourning: Rashtrapati Bhavan

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge

PTI Published 27.12.24, 07:20 PM
Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rashtrapati Bhavan File picture

There will be no change of guard ceremony on Saturday due to the national mourning on the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday night. He was 92.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The change of guard ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan will not take place tomorrow (December 28, 2024) due to national mourning," the president's office said in a statement.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

A seven-day national mourning will be observed throughout the country as a mark of respect to the former prime minister and during this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across India, the Union Home Ministry has announced.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Manmohan Singh
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

When Manmohan Singh got Modi’s demonetisation bang on, and other gems from his life

The economist-politician did more for the Pakistan village where he was born than governments in Islamabad, once returned money to the Congress, and let JNU students protest against him
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

Dr Singh's life, a masterclass in leadership and humility, will inspire generations to come

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT