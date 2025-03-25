No apologies for jokes: Kunal Kamra defends free speech amid political backlash

To the Mob That Decided That Habitat Should Not Stand:

An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do.

Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian s words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes, because you didn t like the butter chicken you were served.

To the "Political Leaders" Threatening to Teach Me a Lesson:

Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today s media would have us believe otherwise.Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system.

However, I am willing to cooperate with the police and courts for any lawful action taken against me.

But will the law be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke? And against the unelected members of the BMC, who have arrived today at Habitat, without prior notice, and tore the place down with hammers? Perhaps for my next venue, I will opt for Elphinstone bridge, or any other structure in Mumbai that s in need of speedy demolition.

To those who are busy leaking my number or calling me incessantly: I am sure you've realised by now that all unknown calls go to my voicemail, where you will be subjected to the very song that you hate.

To the media faithfully reporting this circus:

Remember that press freedom in India ranks at 159. I will not apologise.

What I said is exactly what Mr. Ajit Pawar (1st deputy CM) said about Mr. Eknath Shinde (2nd Deputy CM)

I don't fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down.