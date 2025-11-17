NIA names alleged suicide bomber in Red Fort blast as new arrest deepens terror probe

The NIA on Sunday said it had arrested a Kashmir resident on the charge of conspiring with “alleged suicide bomber” Umar un Nabi to carry out the terror attack near the Red Fort on November 10 that killed 13 people, days after top government sources suggested the explosion could be the result of panic and not a pre-planned attack.

This is the first time the NIA has officially termed Dr Nabi the “alleged suicide bomber”.

“Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car involved in the attack was registered, was arrested from Delhi,” the agency said on Sunday.

The NIA investigations have revealed that the accused, a resident of Samboora in Pampore of Jammu and Kashmir, had allegedly conspired with the alleged

suicide bomber to unleash the terror attack.

“Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car, which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) to trigger the blast. The NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama and assistant professor in the general medicine department of Al Falah University in Faridabad,” the agency said.

The NIA has seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi and it is being examined

for evidence.

“The NIA... is pursuing multiple leads to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the bombing...,” the agency said.