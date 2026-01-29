Political leaders mourn Ajit Pawar as tributes pour in after fatal plane crash

Leaders across the political spectrum expressed shock at Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash.

Referring to Pawar as a “leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X: “He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti.”

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla read out obituary references for former MPs Pawar, Shalini Patil, Bhanu Prakash Mirdha, Satyendra Nath Brohmo Chaudhury, Suresh Kalmadi and Kabindra Purkayastha and former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who all passed away recently.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Pawar’s death “was an untimely loss of a leader who had a long and promising political career ahead”. “No words can adequately express the immense grief that the bereaved family must be enduring during this difficult hour. I extend my deepest condolences to the entire Pawar family, his supporters and well-wishers. Having served the people of Maharashtra in various constitutional capacities, Shri Ajit Pawar shall be remembered as a seasoned politician who discharged his responsibilities towards his people with sincerity and astuteness. May his soul rest in peace,” he posted on X.

The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said the death of Pawar and his fellow travellers was “extremely heartbreaking”. “In this moment of grief, I stand with the people of Maharashtra,” he said.

Pawar’s mentor and uncle Sharad Pawar flew to Baramati after the incident. Sharad Pawar’s daughter and MP Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar’s wife and MP Sunetra Pawar were in tears.

Ajit took control of Sharad Pawar’s NCP in 2023, with the elder Pawar now heading another faction.

2024 scare

In 2024, a helicopter carrying Ajit Pawar and BJP MLA Devendra Fadnavis — then deputy chief minister — briefly lost its way from Nagpur to Gadchiroli on a rainy day.

Ajit later narrated to workers how his stomach sank while an unfazed Fadnavis calmed him down.

Fadnavis wrote on X: “This is extremely shocking, heart wrenching news. I’m numb. I do not have any words to express these devastating emotions. I have lost my brave friend with a huge heart. This is a tragic and personal loss for me. And it is an irreparable loss! I pay my deep, humble, heartfelt respects to dear Dada. My deepest condolences to his entire family and NCP family. We stand together with them in sorrow and tough times. 4 more people lost their lives in this accident. My condolences to their families, too. We are with them.”

Tagging Sharad Pawar and Sule on X, Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin posted: “The scale of the tragedy is difficult to absorb. I extend my sincere condolences to Thiru. @PawarSpeaks , Tmt. @Supriya_Sule and the families of all those who lost their lives in this terrible accident.”

President Droupadi Murmu said Ajit’s death was an “irreparable loss”