Nashik court extends custody of 'godman' Ashok Kharat to March 29; two try to attack him outside court

A court in Nashik on Tuesday extended the police custody of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat till March 29 in a rape case that is widening with each passing day. Kharat, arrested on March 18, was produced before the court amid heavy security.

Outside the courtroom, a man tried to attack him but was stopped by the police and taken into custody. Later, another person from the crowd attempted to assault him as he was being escorted out.

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Some people also tried to target the police vehicle leaving the court premises. Seeking further custody, public prosecutor Ajay Misar told the court that fresh details about Kharat’s alleged illegal activities were coming to light every day.

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It was even suspected that he could be involved in human sacrifice and hunting of deer for the skin and musk, among other things, the prosecution said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by deputy Superintendent of Police Kirankumar Suryavanshi, informed the court about the progress of the probe.

According to the prosecution, the SIT has recovered a revolver, 21 cartridges, five empty shells, Rs 6 lakh in cash, two laptops and some documents from Kharat’s possession.

In his statement before the court, Kharat denied the allegations and said "he was involved in any kind of black magic."

Responding to reports that he kept a mechanised king cobra and a tiger to scare people, he said he did not know anything about such claims. Though his lawyers opposed the police plea for more custody, the court allowed it till March 29.

Outside, activist Trupti Desai of the Bhumata Brigade tried to charge at Kharat when he was brought to court but was stopped by the police. The SIT has so far registered six cases against Kharat, including complaints involving a pregnant woman.

The team has appealed to people to come forward with information and has asked the media not to reveal the identities of the victims.

Kharat, who heads a temple trust at Mirgaon in Sinnar tehsil of Nashik district, was arrested after a 35-year-old woman accused him of repeated rape over three years.

More complaints followed, including allegations of sexual exploitation of a seven-month pregnant woman and another woman on the pretext of arranging her remarriage.

"The SIT has discovered 100 objectionable videos and assets worth around Rs 1,500 crore related to him. While the I-T department is investigating financial irregularities and property holdings of Kharat and people related to him, the cyber police are examining the videos," a senior police official said earlier in the day.