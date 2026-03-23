Fadnavis says police proactively nabbed Nashik rape-accused godman as details tumble out

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday told the state Assembly that police acted on time in arresting Ashok Kharat in the Nashik rape case even as shocking details tumbled out about the alleged modus operandi of the ‘godman’.

Fadnavis said the arrest was based on intelligence inputs and was carried out before Kharat could leave the country.

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“The police trapped and proactively arrested Kharat. It is a very serious matter. He misused his so-called powers and misbehaved with women. Preparations to arrest him had been underway for some time,” Fadnavis said.

He said that several women had initially hesitated to file complaints but were given protection by the authorities. “No one will be spared in this case in any situation,” he said.

Kharat, who called himself a retired Merchant Navy officer and was known as “Captain”, was arrested on March 18 after a 35-year-old woman accused him of raping her multiple times over three years.

The woman alleged that she was called to his office in 2022 under the pretext of rituals, given a sedative-laced drink and then assaulted. She also said the abuse continued over the years.

A former employee of Kharat reportedly played a key role in exposing the case. Some reports claimed the employee secretly installed a camera in Kharat’s office and collected footage of women being exploited.

The material, which the employee apparently handed over to police, reportedly helped uncover the scale of the alleged crimes.

Probe expands, more complaints expected

Police said they began the probe after a complaint from another district on March 10. Since then, more women have come forward and officials expect further complaints as the probe progresses.

Searches have been carried out at Kharat’s farmhouse, bungalow and office. CCTV recordings have been seized.

Investigators are also looking into earlier cases filed at Vavi, Shirdi and Sarkarwada police stations, covering allegations of rape, extortion and black magic practices.

A special investigation team (SIT) is handling the case, with the director-general of police monitoring the probe.

Political row grows

Opposition leaders have demanded action against all those linked to Kharat.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav had alleged involvement of senior officials in the case.

Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar called the case a blot on Maharashtra and said attempts were being made to shield powerful people.

“Attempts are being made to suppress the Kharat case, and there is pressure on the police,” Wadettiwar said.

The controversy also led to the resignation of Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar on March 20 after her alleged links to Kharat came under scrutiny.

Allegations and evidence

Police sources told PTI that multiple women have accused Kharat of using rituals and claims of divine powers to control them. Some women were reportedly called inside alone while their partners were asked to wait outside.

Officials said more than 100 video clips have been recovered so far. Investigators believe the material may have been used to control or pressure victims.

Modus operandi under scanner

According to investigators, Kharat built an environment around fear and belief. Reports say he used items like tiger skins and artificial snakes during rituals to project “supernatural” power.

He also allegedly sold ordinary items such as tamarind seeds and claimed they had spiritual value, charging high amounts for them.

Officials said Kharat examined a client’s financial background before deciding how much to charge. In some cases, money was routed through temple accounts and personal accounts, per reports.

Assets and foreign trips

Officials reportedly said he had made nearly 150 foreign trips in recent years. They are checking if the money for these trips came from illegal earnings.

Investigators are also looking into Kharat’s financial background. Documents recovered during searches point to several properties linked to him and his family.

So far, three FIRs have been registered, and more are likely. The SIT is examining financial records, digital evidence and statements from victims and witnesses.