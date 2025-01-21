MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mumbai police visit actor Saif Ali Khan's residence, recreate crime scene with accused

A team of 20 officials reached the Satguru Sharan building in four police vans around 5.30 am and were on the premises for an hour, says official

PTI Published 21.01.25, 09:34 AM
Police investigate at the residence of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan after he was attacked by an intruder with a knife at Bandra, in Mumbai, early Thursday, January 16, 2025. PTI picture.

Mumbai police on Tuesday recreated the crime scene with the accused arrested for the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan at the actor's residence in upscale Bandra, an official said.

A team of 20 officials reached the Satguru Sharan building in four police vans around 5.30 am and were on the premises for an hour, the official said.

He said the police team entered the building through the front gate with the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir. Later, they also took him to the Bandra railway station, from where he had taken a train to Dadar, and to a place outside a garden where he had slept after the attack.

Khan (54) was stabbed repeatedly by the intruder inside his 12-floor apartment in the building on January 16, necessitating surgery. The police on Sunday arrested Fakir, a Bangladeshi national who was staying in India illegally after changing his name to Vijay Das, from neighbouring Thane city.

The official said after recreating the crime scene and going to places the accused had visited while on the run, Fakir was brought back to Bandra police station, where officials will interrogate him.

The metropolitan magistrate's court in Bandra has remanded the accused in five-day police custody.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Saif Ali Khan Mumbai Police
