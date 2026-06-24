Mumbai local train passenger stabbed to death after dispute over doors during rains

A 22-year-old commuter was allegedly stabbed to death inside a first-class compartment of a Mumbai local train following an argument over whether the coach doors should be kept open amid heavy rains, railway officials said on Wednesday. The accused fled the scene and remains absconding, prompting a manhunt by the police.

The victim, identified as Mayank Lohar, was attacked on Tuesday night — the day the monsoon arrived in Mumbai — while travelling on a Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local train between Andheri and Borivali stations.

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According to officials, the altercation broke out after the train arrived at Andheri station around 10.42 pm. One commuter wanted the coach doors to remain open, while the other objected because of the rain. The argument escalated, and the accused allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed Lohar in the abdomen.

After the attack, the accused jumped off the train at Borivali station before it came to a halt and fled. Lohar, who suffered grievous injuries, was assisted by personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and rushed for medical treatment.

He was initially taken to a nearby medical facility before being shifted to a civic-run hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Railway response and emergency measures

The Western Railway administration confirmed that Lohar was stabbed inside a first-class coach during a dispute over the train doors.

According to railway officials, the train reached Borivali station at 11.04 pm, and GRP and RPF personnel entered the coach within three minutes. Medical staff, a stretcher and porters were immediately mobilised.

The injured commuter was taken to the emergency medical room at Borivali station at 11.22 pm and examined by a doctor. Based on medical advice, railway authorities arranged an ambulance to shift him to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali at 11.42 pm, accompanied by GRP and RPF personnel.

Probe underway

Railway authorities said CCTV footage and other evidence have been secured and handed over to investigating agencies.

Senior railway officials, including the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Mumbai Central) and the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, visited Borivali station around 1 am to review the incident.

The Government Railway Police has launched an investigation into the stabbing and is working to trace and arrest the accused.