Majhi vows to fight crimes against women: Spotlight on Odisha govt’s empowerment schemes

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, at the Republic Day celebration in Cuttack on Monday, addressed women’s safety and development as well as several issues concerning the state.

In his speech, Majhi said his government is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy on crimes against women.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Safety, security and dignity come first for the government and we are fully committed to protecting women in our state,” he said.

Majhi said that the conviction rate in cases of violence against women increased from 6.9 per cent in 2023 to more than 62 per cent by June 2025.

“Anyone who commits a crime against women will be punished,” he added.

The Odisha government has been facing severe criticism for the rise in crime against girls and women. Only on Sunday night, a five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Deogarh district. Police have arrested a person in connection with the case.

Majhi emphasised his government’s efforts to empower women: “More than one crore women have benefited from the state’s Subhadra scheme, which provides financial assistance of ₹10,000 annually over five years to women. Nearly 30% of the state’s budget, ₹89,862 crore, has been earmarked for women-centric programmes,” Majhi said.

The chief minister also said that his government was working towards being among the top five states in India by 2036, which will mark 100 years of Odisha’s statehood.

Expressing his support for farmers, he said the state was procuring paddy at ₹31,00 per quintal in both the Kharif and Rabi seasons. Farmers across the state are agitating against the government’s failure to open accessible mandis.

Majhi heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said Odisha was implementing Modi’s vision of development.

He claimed that industrial projects worth ₹7.7 crore have been approved and 85 projects worth ₹2 crore have been commissioned.

Majhi took a tough stance against Maoists. “In the next two months, Odisha will be free from Maoist activities,” he said.