Iranian sailors who visited Visakhapatnam during MILAN 2026 killed after warship sinking

Only days after strolling along Visakhapatnam’s beaches, visiting scenic hilltops and exploring India’s cultural landmarks, many crew members of the Iranian warship IRIS Dena would meet a tragic end at sea during their return journey.

The sailors had spent cheerful days in Visakhapatnam while participating in the multinational naval exercise MILAN 2026, interacting with residents and exploring popular landmarks of the coastal city.

Be it long walks along Rushikonda Beach or a visit to the serene Kailasagiri hills, the Iranian crew appeared to enjoy their time in India.

During their stay between February 15 and 25, the sailors also took part in cultural tours organised under the Incredible India programme.

Some members of the crew travelled to Agra, where they visited the Taj Mahal — one of the Seven Wonders of the World — and other historical destinations, experiencing India’s heritage beyond naval engagements and professional interactions.

Videos and photographs showing the sailors smiling, walking along beaches and interacting with people in the city were widely shared on social media.

"They (Iranians) were friendly young sailors, taking selfies with locals and enjoying the hospitality of Vizag," Sohan Hatangadi, a resident who interacted with them during the visit, recalled.

The sailors also visited the war memorial, the submarine museum and several other sites in Visakhapatnam.

Some Iranian sailors travelled to Sankalp Art Village on the outskirts of the city and spent time at the MILAN pavilion, where they were seen having tea and snacks while interacting with naval personnel and visitors.

Several crew members were also spotted shopping for traditional Indian textiles, locals said.

The warship IRIS Dena, a Moudge-class frigate, had nearly 180 crew members on board.

According to a defence official, the Iranian naval delegation included Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, and Abuzar Zarri, the commanding officer of IRIS Dena.

"During the MILAN 2026 exercise, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, interacted with Rear Admiral Shahram Irani as part of engagements among participating navies," the official told PTI.

The interaction between Tripathi and Shahram Irani also highlighted continued engagement under the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) framework, including cooperation through its working groups and the IONS Maritime Exercise (IMEX), aimed at strengthening collective maritime security, he said.

MILAN 2026 brought together several navies from across the world in the Bay of Bengal for professional cooperation and maritime security exercises, the official added.

However, their return journey ended in tragedy. A US submarine on Wednesday torpedoed and sank the Iranian warship in international waters off Sri Lanka's coast while it was returning after participating in the MILAN exercise, killing several sailors in the high seas.