‘Put Modiji’s photo on left, too’: Cong slams ‘mandate’ for GST posters with PM’s photo

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Wednesday criticised the government’s decision to make it mandatory for automobile companies to display posters showing GST price changes along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph.

The party’s post on X came in response to a report in Business Standard that the ministry of heavy industries (MHI) had directed carmakers and two-wheeler manufacturers to put up such posters at all dealerships.

"Modi has made it mandatory for car companies to display his photo along with old and new price lists. We request all companies to put Modiji's photo on the left side, who was responsible for implementing the old, high GST rates. Footwear companies and undergarment companies are replanning to put Modi's photos on their products before waiting for the orders to be issued," KPCC wrote on X.

The ministry issued the instructions through the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and asked that the posters also include the Prime Minister’s photograph.

Executives at automobile companies have confirmed they are designing the posters and sending them to the ministry for approval before display, reported Business Standard.

“There is no precedent for this activity. So, we have to see if we need approval for just the main poster — which would be in English — or for a poster developed for each language,” an industry executive said.

Another industry source added that the exercise could cost the sector Rs 20–30 crore, reported Business Standard.

Posters are expected to be displayed by the end of this week, though luxury car companies have been exempted from the mandate.

Automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Motors, Toyota, and Kia have already confirmed they will pass the full benefits of the GST rate cuts to customers.

The GST Council lowered tax on small cars (less than 4 metres, under 1200 cc petrol or 1500 cc diesel) to 18 per cent from 29–31 per cent, and on larger cars (over 4 metres, over 1500 cc engine, and over 170 mm ground clearance) to 40 per cent from 50 per cent. The Centre has also withdrawn the compensation cess.