'Terror victims will get jobs, and terrorists will get bullets': Manoj Sinha announces shift in J&K’s policy

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday outlined what he called a clear policy shift: government jobs and relief will now be reserved for families of terror victims, with no concessions for anyone linked with terrorism.

Speaking at an event where he handed over appointment letters to 41 next of kin of terror victims from the Jammu division, Sinha said, "Terror victims will get justice and jobs, and terrorists will get bullets."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing to recent figures presented in Parliament, he added, "Since the emergence of terrorism till 2019, 41,949 civilians had been killed. Terrorism, separatism and their ecosystem were responsible for these deaths."

According to Sinha, the policy aims to bring justice to families who have waited for years. "Justice will now reach the right people. Now, the kin of terror victims get jobs. No power on earth can give jobs to the kin of terrorists. I want to tell those who still wear coloured glasses that the period of terrorism is gone."

At the event, the LG recalled the story of Naseeb Singh from Kotranka in Rajouri, whose father, Dharam Singh, and four others were killed by terrorists in 2005. Sharing the family’s long struggle, Sinha said, "For two decades, Naseeb Singh and his family were forced to live in misery, constant fear and insecurity. The dark days in their lives have ended. It is a new dawn of hope and dreams for the family."

He contrasted the current approach with earlier administrations. According to him, earlier governments made compromises for temporary calm. "Jobs were given to a large number of people connected with terrorism and separatism," he said. But the situation, he insisted, has shifted under the central leadership. "People ruling the region earlier used to compromise for temporary peace. Under PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, an attempt was made to change that arrangement."

Sinha also indicated that the push for justice extends beyond current cases. "Not only the current cases of terror victims, but even older cases will be reopened. Some have already been reopened. Whether terrorists are on this side of the border or the other side, they will face severe punishment for their heinous acts."

Along with the appointments for next of kin of terror victims, the administration handed over letters to 22 beneficiaries in age-relaxation cases and 19 wards of police martyrs under compassionate appointment rules and the rehabilitation assistance scheme.

This is the second such event in recent months. On July 28, the Lieutenant Governor handed over appointment letters to 94 next of kin of terror victims from the Jammu division.