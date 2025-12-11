Karnataka clears cricket board to host matches at Chinnaswamy, mandates safety compliance

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday cleared the way for the Karnataka State Cricket Association to host international and IPL matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, subject to full compliance with safety and security requirements, official sources said.

The KSCA must implement the recommendations of the Justice John Michael Cunha Commission, which probed the 4 June stampede outside the stadium in which 11 people died.

The Commission had reportedly concluded that the “design and structure” of the ground were “unsuitable and unsafe” for mass gatherings.

The stampede occurred during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebration.

The panel recommended measures such as adequate gates for mass entry and exit, purpose-built queuing and circulation zones separated from public roads, emergency evacuation plans compliant with international safety norms, and sufficient parking.

After meeting the newly elected KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad and other office-bearers, deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said the government has no intention of stopping matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Cabinet also discussed a Bill to implement internal reservation among Scheduled Castes, which is likely to be placed before the ongoing winter session of the state legislature, according to sources.

The government has already decided on providing internal reservation among SCs by slicing up the 17 per cent reservation matrix given to 101 Scheduled Castes into three groups with a formula of 6, 6 and 5 per cent.

Under this formula, the SC Right and SC Left categories will get 6 per cent each, while communities such as Lambani, Bhovi, Korma and Korcha, along with most backward and nomadic communities, will receive 5 per cent reservation.

The Cabinet is also learned to have approved a Bill to introduce a cess of Rs 1,000 on new vehicles by amending the Karnataka Road Safety Authority Act.

This Bill may be introduced during the ongoing session, sources added.