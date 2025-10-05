MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 05 October 2025

Modi lauds Trump 'peace efforts' in Gaza, welcomes Hamas's decision to release all hostages

India’s external affairs ministry did not comment on the Hamas statement. Even after Trump announced his Gaza peace plan, the ministry did not add to what the Prime Minister had said

Anita Joshua Published 05.10.25, 05:42 AM
PM Modi

PM Modi File picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took the lead in welcoming Hamas’s decision to release all hostages — both living and dead — as part of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

Modi had also been the first among world leaders to welcome the peace plan when Trump announced it earlier this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X on Saturday morning, Modi said: “We welcome President Trump’s leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress. Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward. India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace. @realDonaldTrump @POTUS.”

He, however, did not post the same message in half-a-dozen other languages as he had on Tuesday while welcoming the peace plan, drawing criticism that he was trying to ingratiate himself with Trump.

Modi has welcomed Hamas’s announcement on the release of hostages under the peace plan, even though the Palestinian organisation has not signalled acceptance of it in its entirety. One of the provisions in the plan is that “Hamas and other factions agree to not have any role in the governance of Gaza, directly, indirectly, or in any form”.

India’s external affairs ministry did not comment on the Hamas statement. Even after Trump announced his Gaza peace plan, the ministry did not add to what the Prime Minister had said.

At the weekly briefing on Friday, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stuck to this script and sidestepped related questions.

“We have welcomed it. I don’t have any more details to share, but to say that we would like other stakeholders, all concerned, to come together and strengthen this effort, so that the conflict comes to an end and there is enduring peace in the place,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS

Gaza Truce Resolution Donald Trump Israel
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Rebel talks shot down, Amit Shah reaffirms 'surrender or elimination' policy for Maoists

'Let me make it clear again that both Chhattisgarh and central governments are committed to (bringing) development across Bastar and all Naxal-affected areas. What is there to talk about?' the home minister said
A Trinamool worker waves a black flag while the convoy of Nisith Pramanik passes through Bhetaguri in Cooch Behar district on Saturday.
Quote left Quote right

No matter how hard TMC tries to stop us, we will ensure that SIR is conducted in Bengal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT