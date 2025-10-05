Modi lauds Trump 'peace efforts' in Gaza, welcomes Hamas's decision to release all hostages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took the lead in welcoming Hamas’s decision to release all hostages — both living and dead — as part of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

Modi had also been the first among world leaders to welcome the peace plan when Trump announced it earlier this week.

In a post on X on Saturday morning, Modi said: “We welcome President Trump’s leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress. Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward. India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace. @realDonaldTrump @POTUS.”

He, however, did not post the same message in half-a-dozen other languages as he had on Tuesday while welcoming the peace plan, drawing criticism that he was trying to ingratiate himself with Trump.

Modi has welcomed Hamas’s announcement on the release of hostages under the peace plan, even though the Palestinian organisation has not signalled acceptance of it in its entirety. One of the provisions in the plan is that “Hamas and other factions agree to not have any role in the governance of Gaza, directly, indirectly, or in any form”.

India’s external affairs ministry did not comment on the Hamas statement. Even after Trump announced his Gaza peace plan, the ministry did not add to what the Prime Minister had said.

At the weekly briefing on Friday, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stuck to this script and sidestepped related questions.

“We have welcomed it. I don’t have any more details to share, but to say that we would like other stakeholders, all concerned, to come together and strengthen this effort, so that the conflict comes to an end and there is enduring peace in the place,” he said.