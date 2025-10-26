Modi hails increased inclusion of 'desi' dogs like Rampur and Mudhol Hound in BSF, CRPF contingents

PM Modi on Sunday congratulated the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for their efforts to increase the number of Indian breed dogs in their ranks.

He said he looked forward to celebrating Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31, when, in a historic first, a contingent of indigenous Indian breed dogs will march at the Ekta Diwas Parade in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The parade will be the first-ever display of an all-Indian dog squad at a national event, symbolising the country’s growing confidence in its own “Atmanirbhar” K9 capabilities.

Also Read BSF to showcase Indian breed dog contingent at Ekta Diwas Parade in Gujarat

The BSF’s marching contingent will feature dogs such as the Mudhol Hound and Rampur Hound, breeds that have been trained for years to take on complex security duties, from narcotics detection to anti-Naxal operations.

The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, held annually on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, will also include a live demonstration of tactical training, showcasing the agility and discipline of India’s homegrown dog breeds.

The Prime Minister reminded listeners of an earlier appeal he made during Mann Ki Baat in 2020, when he had urged both citizens and security forces to adopt Indian dog breeds. “Many of you would remember that about five years ago, I discussed Indian breeds of dogs in this programme. I had urged my fellow citizens and our security forces to adopt Indian breeds of dogs, as they adapt more easily to our environment and conditions. I am happy to say that our security agencies have made commendable efforts in this direction. BSF and CRPF have increased the number of Indian breed dogs in their contingents,” he said.

Back in 2020, when the police and paramilitary forces heavily depended on foreign breeds such as German Shepherds, Labradors, and Belgian Malinois, Modi had challenged the status quo.

He proposed Indian breeds as equally capable and more resilient alternatives for India’s diverse terrain and climate.

This revival of indigenous breeds, however, began much earlier.

In 2018, during his visit to the National Training Centre for Dogs (NTCD) in Tekanpur, Modi had urged the inclusion of local breeds in the country’s security forces. Following this, the BSF initiated a structured training and induction programme for Indian breeds such as the Rampur Hound from Uttar Pradesh and the Mudhol Hound from the Deccan Plateau.

“At this Centre, trainers are training the dogs more effectively with the help of technology and innovation. Training manuals for Indian breed dogs have been rewritten to bring to the fore their unique strengths. At the CRPF's Dog Breeding and Training School in Bengaluru, Indian breeds such as Mongrels, Mudhol Hounds, Kombai, and Pandikona are being trained,” the Prime Minister said during his address.

Modi also highlighted a moment of pride from last year’s All India Police Duty Meet held in Lucknow, where a Mudhol Hound named ‘Riya’, trained by the BSF, “won the first prize there, leaving behind several foreign breeds.”

He also cited the example of an indigenous CRPF dog who detected eight kilograms of explosives during a patrol in a Maoist-affected area of Chhattisgarh. “Our indigenous dogs have also displayed amazing courage,” he said, adding that the BSF has now started the tradition of giving its dogs Indian names instead of foreign ones.