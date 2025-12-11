EC extends timeline for SIR in six states and Union territories, Bengal excluded

The Election Commission on Thursday extended the timeline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across six states and Union territories, acting on requests from the respective chief electoral officers.

In a statement, the Election Commission (EC) released a revised schedule covering Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Uttar Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The enumeration period for these states and Union territories was originally slated to conclude on Thursday, with draft electoral rolls scheduled for publication on December 16.

According to the updated timeline, the enumeration period for Tamil Nadu and Gujarat has been pushed to December 14, with draft rolls now set for release on December 19, the statement said.

For Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the enumeration deadline has been extended to December 18, and the draft rolls will be published on December 23.

Uttar Pradesh has been granted an extension until December 26, with the draft electoral rolls scheduled for publication on December 31.

The EC statement added that the enumeration period for Goa, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan and West Bengal will conclude on Thursday, as initially planned, and the draft rolls will be released on December 16.

Kerala’s schedule had been revised earlier; its enumeration period will end on December 18, followed by the publication of the draft electoral roll on December 23.

To ensure comprehensive coverage, the EC has urged all eligible citizens to submit Form 6 either to block level officers (BLOs) or online via the ECINet app or website, enabling their inclusion in the final electoral rolls to be published in February next year.