BSF to showcase Indian breed dog contingent at Ekta Diwas Parade in Gujarat

The Border Security Force (BSF) will showcase an exclusive marching contingent of indigenous Indian breed dogs during the upcoming Ekta Diwas Parade at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat.

The event will also feature a dog training demonstration, showcasing tactical skills and operational excellence a living symbol of India’s self-reliant and proud K9 force.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative reflects the BSF’s commitment to the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), extending even to canine forces.

ADG and Director of the BSF Academy in Tekanpur, Shamsher Singh, shared details of the initiative in a media interview. “In Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister urged people to consider Indian breeds when adopting dogs. After that, BSF started this programme to train and breed Indian dogs,” Singh said.

He added that, so far, 150 Indian breed dogs have been trained and deployed across India’s borders. In total, nearly 700 dogs currently serve in various operational roles, with 20 more under training at the BSF’s breeding centre.

The main Indian breeds being trained and deployed are the Rampur Hound and Mudhol Hound. These native breeds are known for their agility, speed, and resilience in harsh conditions.

“They are slim, quick, and handle tasks like jumping from heights better than other breeds,” Singh noted. Their adaptability to India’s diverse climates and terrain makes them particularly suited for border operations, where endurance and alertness are key.

The Rampur Hound, originating from the princely state of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, was historically bred by the Nawabs for hunting jackals and large game.

The Mudhol Hound, native to the Deccan Plateau, is traditionally associated with guarding and hunting. Local accounts link similar hounds to the Maratha forces, valued for their alertness and loyalty. The breed was later revived and refined by Raja Malojirao Ghorpade of Mudhol, who introduced it to the British as the “Caravan Hound.”

One of the most inspiring success stories from this programme is that of Riya, a dog bred and trained by the BSF, who won the Best Tracker Dog award in 2024. She triumphed over several foreign-bred dogs in a national championship, earning the prestigious Best Dog title, a proud moment for Indian breeds and handlers alike.

The BSF has not only been training these indigenous breeds at NTCD Tekanpur but has also taken the lead in breeding and propagation both at NTCD and across various field formations. This initiative has since expanded to subsidiary K9 training centres, ensuring the large-scale development and deployment of Indian breed dogs across the Force.

Established in 1970, the National Training Centre for Dogs (NTCD) is located at the BSF Academy in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh, and serves as the premier institution in India for training service dogs for paramilitary and police forces.