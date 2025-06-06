MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
MLC K Govindaraj relieved from post of political secretary to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah

PTI Published 06.06.25, 08:56 PM
K Govindaraj

K Govindaraj Facebook/Narendra Thapa

MLC K Govindaraj has been relieved from the post of political secretary to the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with immediate effect, the government said on Friday.

Though no official reason was given for Govindaraj's removal, the decision is said to be linked to the June 4 stampede incident outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium here that killed 11 people.

The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening in front of the stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people have died and 56 were injured in the incident.

Also Read

"The appointment of K Govindaraj as Political Secretary to the Chief Minister is hereby revoked with immediate effect. Accordingly, K Govindaraj is hereby relieved from the post of Political Secretary to the Chief Minister with immediate effect," an official notification said.

Siddaramaiah on Thursday suspended Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and four other senior police officials in connection with the stampede incident.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Siddaramaiah Chief Minister
