MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 06 June 2025

Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka HC restrains police from taking coercive action on KSCA officials

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Raghuram Bhat, Secretary A Shankar, and Treasurer E S Jayaram approached the court seeking to quash the FIR filed against them

PTI Published 06.06.25, 05:01 PM
Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court File picture

The Karnataka High Court on Friday, in an interim order, directed the state police not to take any coercive action against the office bearers of KSCA in connection with the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy stadium here which claimed lives of 11 people, until further orders.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Raghuram Bhat, Secretary A Shankar, and Treasurer E S Jayaram approached the court seeking to quash the FIR filed against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice S R Krishna Kumar, who heard the case, granted the interim relief to the KSCA officials.

The hearing was adjourned to June 16.

Senior advocates Ashok Haranahalli and Shyam Sundar appeared for the petitioners, while Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty represented the state.

The court, which was also hearing a separate petition filed by Nikhil Sosale, Marketing Head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, adjourned the case to June 9.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Stampede Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL) Karnataka High Court
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru stampede: No coercive action against KSCA officials, says HC

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Raghuram Bhat, Secretary A Shankar, and Treasurer E S Jayaram approached the court seeking to quash the FIR filed against them
Students holding Tricolours wait at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station ahead of the inauguration of Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Katra Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

This isn’t just a bridge. It is a symbol of India’s resolve. We deliver and transform

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT