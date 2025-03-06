Kiren Rijiju dismisses safety concerns, calls Indian minorities the ‘luckiest’ people

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday stated that minorities in India are the "luckiest people", as the country provides exclusive schemes and welfare programmes for them, unlike anywhere else in the world.

Addressing the regional review meeting and training workshop on the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) for the states and union territories of the Southern Region here, he alleged that some people are pushing a false narrative suggesting that minorities are unsafe in India.

"There are people who are creating some of the false narratives that minorities are not safe in India, some people keep spreading the message that there is discrimination against the minority communities, which is completely false," he said.

"On the contrary, minorities are the luckiest people in India because other schemes are available for minority communities, and there are separate schemes and special programmes for them. No where in the world is there a separate scheme for minorities." He urged citizens to recognise the welfare initiatives of both the state and central governments. "We are lucky to be Indian citizens, so please remember this, otherwise, we will not be able to appreciate the good welfare works of the government, be it the state government or central government, he added.

Citing Kerala as an example, he noted that 44 per cent of the state's population comprises Christians and Muslims, making it one of the most minority-concentrated regions in the country.

"So naturally more schemes will come to the state," he added.

"If any project or any programme if the state government of Kerala feels that the central government can look into, then we will definitely give extra care in terms of providing more timely support," Rijiju said.

He highlighted that Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian, a senior leader from Kerala, is an advantage to the state.

The rate of the loan disbursement and the number of beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) in Kerala are among the highest in India, he noted.

"So it's a success story, I am very happy," he remarked.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), is an area development programme under which community infrastructure and basic amenities are being created in the identified areas.

The scheme is being implemented under the aegis of the state governments or union territory (UT) administrations on a fund-sharing pattern and the projects are implemented and managed by the concerned state or UT government. The infrastructure built up under the scheme is for the benefit of all people living in the area.

Rijiju said that the next Lok Samvardhan Parv would be organised in Kerala in August.

"Our MoS George Kurien will take the lead. I will also try to come if I can manage to take off the time," he said.

Lok Samvardhan Parv is a big mela where our artisans can sell their products. "And the government of India provides all the funds for transportation for stones, all other requirements are being taken care of by the central government Ministry of Minority Affairs," he added.

Lok Samvardhan Parv is testimony to the inclusive development programme of the Ministry which has benefitted a large number of persons from all the minority communities, through convergence with partner organisations.

