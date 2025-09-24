Manipur police arrest prime accused in ambush on Assam Rifles convoy

Security forces in Manipur on Wednesday arrested a man who they described as the prime accused in the September 19 ambush on Assam Rifles personnel at Sabal Leikai, Nambol, in Bishnupur district in which two jawans were killed and four were injured.

A joint operation by district police of Imphal West, the Bishnupur police and 33 Assam Rifles was launched around 1 am on Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of Khomdram Ojit Singh, alias Keilal (47), of Awang Leikinthabi Awang Leikai, Imphal West.

Ojit, a former militant who was previously arrested in 2007, reportedly admitted during questioning that he continues to work for the outlawed outfit PLA. He also confessed to his direct involvement in the September 19 attack, the police said.

During the search, the team also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including three AK rifles, five magazines, 170 rounds of ammunition and 3 lathode shells.

Police said that raids are ongoing to trace and arrest other militants involved in the ambush, which had shaken Bishnupur district and put security agencies across Manipur on high alert.

On 19 September, as a Tata 407 vehicle of 33 Assam Rifles was travelling from its Patsoi base to its base in Nambol, a distance of 13.5 km. Around 5.50pm, it came under intense fire at Nambol Sabal Leikai village from militants. In the ensuing gun battle, two soldiers of 33 AR, Naib Subedar Shyam Gurung and Rifleman Ranjit Singh, were killed.

This ambush had happened exactly six days after the visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Manipur police had earlier detained two people on Saturday. Police found the silver-blue van at Mutum Yangbi in Imphal West, around 10km from the ambush site.

The Manipur government condemned the ambush and announced ex-gratia payments of Rs 5 lakh for each deceased jawan and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

Manipur is under President’s Rule since February, after the resignation of Chief Minister N Birendra Singh.

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA is enforced in entire Manipur except in 13 police station areas of the five valley districts. Nambol, where the ambush occurred, falls in Bishnupur district and had no AFSPA coverage, officials had said.

Ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur have left at least 260 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.