Manipur accounted for 77 per cent of total violence in the northeast in 2023: Centre

Manipur, which has been witnessing ethnic unrest for the past 20 months between the majority Meitei and tribal Kuki communities, accounted for 77 per cent of the total violence in the northeastern region in 2023, according to the latest annual report of the Union home ministry.

As many as 243 violent incidents were reported in the Northeast in 2023, of which 187 were in Manipur, the report said.

The counter-insurgency operations in Manipur resulted in the killing of 33 insurgents and the arrest of 184 insurgents, besides the recovery of 49 weapons. Further, 80 cadres of insurgent outfits surrendered with 31 arms, the ministry’s 2023-2024 report published on Monday said.

Opposition parties and members of civil society groups have slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “studiously avoiding” a visit to the “most troubled state”. Union home minister Amit Shah, who had visited the state in May 2023 and “was supposed to come again after 15 days”, did not return.

In June, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had flagged the Centre’s inaction in the strife-torn northeastern state whichhas witnessed ethnic violence for over a year, leaving at least 260 dead and over 60,000displaced.

The annual report said that the rise in violent incidents in Manipur was because of the prevailing ethnic strife between the Meitei and Kuki communities and the resultant increase in casualties among both civilians and security personnel in comparison to 2022.

The report said large-scale ethnic violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur on May 3, 2023. The violence resulted in numerous casualties, injuries and incidents of arson, it added.

Though the issue of violence primarily relates to maintaining public order, which is a state subject,the Centre has been consistently extending its support,as required by the N. Biren Singh government, the report said.

It said the Centre had taken a series of immediate and sustained actions to handle the situation. Immediate action was initiated by engaging with senior officials of Manipur, progressively deploying additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces, army and Assam Rifles columns, using helicopters and drones and implementing a unified command system, the Centre said.

During Shah’s visit from May 29 to June 1, 2023, he held more than 15 meetings with government officers, security forces, political leaders and more than 100 members of civil society organisations, the report said.

Rocked by periodic violent clashes for more than 18 months between the Meiteis and the Kukis, the state has got divided into ethnic enclaves, it said. Thousands of people are living in emergency shelters, unable to return home because of the ongoing violence.

Security experts have long recommended President’s rule in the wake of the violence and alleged mishandling of the crisis by chief minister Singh.

In September, Shah had ruled out Singh’s resignation and said the Centre was talking to both the communities to ensure lasting peace.

Responding to a question on the possibility of Modi visiting Manipur, Shah had said: “When he visits the state, it will be known to everyone.”