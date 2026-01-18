Manikarnika ghat row: FIRs against Sanjay Singh, Pappu Yadav over AI-generated content

Police in Varanasi have registered eight FIRs against as many people, including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Congress leaders Pappu Yadav and Jaswinder Kaur, for allegedly circulating AI-generated images, videos and misleading information on social media related to the redevelopment work at Manikarnika Ghat.

Manikarnika Ghat is among the oldest and most sacred cremation grounds in Hinduism.

It is believed that getting cremated at the site helps one achieve ‘moksha’, liberation from the cycle of birth and death, giving the ghat deep religious and cultural importance.

The FIRs come amid an ongoing controversy over a redevelopment and strengthening project at the ghat, which has triggered protests and sharp political reactions.

Opponents of the project allege that the work has damaged temples and religious structures, including a statue of Ahilyabai Holkar, a claim that has been denied by the district administration.

Reacting to the FIR against him, AAP’s Sanjay Singh claimed the redevelopment work had caused destruction at Manikarnika Ghat. Temples were damaged, and a statue of Ahilyabai Holkar was broken, drawing protests from sadhus and others, he alleged.

The AAP MP accused the authorities of targeting him for raising the issue and asserted that he would not be intimidated.

Police officials, however, have maintained that the action is aimed at curbing the spread of fabricated content that could inflame public sentiment.

Deputy commissioner of police Gaurav Bansal said the eight cases have been lodged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against eight individuals and certain X handles for spreading fabricated content related to the ongoing beautification and strengthening of cremation-related facilities at the ghat.

According to police, fake and misleading videos and AI-generated images, allegedly linked to Hindu deities, were circulated on X with the intent to hurt religious sentiments, spread misinformation, provoke public anger and disturb social harmony.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Atul Anjan Tripathi said probes have revealed that a fabricated video related to the Manikarnika Ghat, made with AI and by manipulating facts, has been made viral on social media.

AI-generated images were also shared, leading to confusion and resentment among the public, he said. The ACP added that the eight booked include AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and the Congress’ Pappu Yadav and Jaswinder Kaur.

Police have also pointed to what they describe as coordinated efforts to spread rumours about the redevelopment project.

According to officials, this includes both the original posts and their amplification through reposts and “objectionable” comments.

The case was registered following a complaint by Mano, a resident of Tamil Nadu, whose company has been undertaking work to strengthen cremation facilities and carry out beautification at Manikarnika Ghat since November 15.

According to the complaint, an X user allegedly shared AI-generated and misleading images on January 16, presenting distorted facts and misleading Hindu devotees.

DCP Bansal claimed false information was circulated to not only hurt religious sentiments but also to fan anti-government sentiments.

“Legal action is being taken against the social media handles concerned as well as those amplifying the content,” he added.

The issue has quickly taken on a political colour. Opposition parties, including the Congress, have accused “the Yogi-Modi government” of “completely destroying” the heritage of Varanasi.

They have demanded that the ongoing work at Manikarnika Ghat be immediately stopped, and that any further action be taken only after consultations with religious leaders associated with the ghat.