Mandala-Makaravilakku Mahotsavam concludes; Sabarimala temple ceremoniously closed

The Mandala-Makaravilakku Mahotsavam at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple came to an end, and the temple was ceremoniously closed on Monday morning, according to officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

The 2024-25 pilgrimage season witnessed an extraordinary influx of devotees, an official release issued on Monday said.

According to preliminary estimates by the TDB, approximately 53 lakh devotees visited Sabarimala during this season, it added. The temple was closed at 6.30 am after the darshan of Thrikkettanal Rajaraja Varma, a representative of the Pandalam Royal family, the release said.

Earlier, the temple reopened at 5 am, and the day began with Ganapathi Homam at the East Mandapam.

Melshanthi Arun Kumar Namboothiri later performed the Vibhutiyabhishekam ritual on the Ayyappa idol, adorning it with a Rudraksha chain and placing a yoga stick in its hand, according to the release.

Following the recitation of 'Harivarasanam', the Melshanthi put out the temple lamps and officially closed the sanctum. The temple keys were handed over to the royal family member, the release said.

After descending the 18 holy steps, traditional ceremonies were completed, and the royal family member transferred the key group to Sabarimala Administrative Officer Biju V Nath, in the presence of Devaswom representatives and the Melshanthi, it added.

The royal representative and his entourage then departed for the Pandalam Palace. The Thiruvabharanam procession is scheduled to reach Pandalam on January 23, the release said.

