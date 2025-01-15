MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Nagpur: Man dies after falling from building while flying kite, three others injured by 'manja'

A woman constable was injured when the nylon 'manja' (kite string) slashed her face on Wardha Road

PTI Published 15.01.25, 03:37 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

A 22-year-old man died after falling from a building while flying a kite, while three other persons were injured by the kite strings in separate incidents in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday.

A woman, who was among the injured, suffered disfiguring cuts to her face due to the sharp 'manja' (kite string), they said.

The incidents took place during the Makar Sankranti celebrations on Tuesday.

Also Read

A man, identified as Sohel Khan Salim Khan, was flying a kite on the roof of a house in a building in Gittikhadan area when he fell down, an official from Gittikhadan police station said.

The roof lacked a parapet wall, and Khan failed to notice the danger.

The man received severe injuries and was rushed to the Mayo Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, the official said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death.

In a separate incident, a woman constable was injured when the nylon 'manja' (kite string) slashed her face on Wardha Road. She required stitches for the injury, police said.

Another 35-year-old woman was severely injured by manja while commuting on Mankapur bridge, resulting in facial disfigurement for which she had to undergo surgery, they said.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man was injured after he fell from his motorbike when it got entangled in a kite string near Narendra Nagar, the police said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

