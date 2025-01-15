MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 15 January 2025

Sharp kite string claims college student's life during Makar Sankranti celebrations in Indore

Himanshu Solanki was riding a motorcycle when a piece of kite string slashed his throat on a flyover in Footi Kothi area

PTI Published 15.01.25, 01:59 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A 20-year-old college student died after his throat was slit by kite string during Makar Sankranti celebrations in Indore city, police said on Wednesday.

Himanshu Solanki was riding a motorcycle when a piece of kite string slashed his throat on a flyover in Footi Kothi area on Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

A second-year BA student, he was out with a friend to get a cooking gas cylinder, said an official of Dwarkapuri police station.

He was taken to hospital but the doctors could not save him on account of excessive bleeding, the official said.

Solanki's family members alleged that he died due to the banned `Chinese manjha', a sharp nylon variety of kite string.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said probe was underway. "Only after investigation it can be said whether it was the banned manjha," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Kite Flying Makar Sankranti
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh Supreme Court acquits ex-PM and BNP chief Khaleda Zia in corruption case

The verdict was delivered by a bench led by Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed after reviewing 79-year-old Zia’s appeal against the High Court’s ruling on Wednesday
Rahul Gandhi
Quote left Quote right

To say that India did not get independence in 1947 is an insult to every Indian

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT