Man attacked in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi for opposing harassment of sister, family alleges police negligence

A 26-year-old man was seriously injured after allegedly being attacked in the Jagdishpur area here when he opposed the harassment of his sister, a Class 9 student, police officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Thursday when Ranjit (26) was attacked by a group of boys with a sharp weapon. He was rushed to the Jagdishpur Community Health Center (CHC) for treatment.

Ranjit's family claims they had lodged a complaint regarding the harassment with the Jagdishpur police earlier, but no action was taken.

According to the victim's sister, who was allegedly being harassed, a group of boys would misbehave with her when she went to school.

"Whenever I went to school, a group of boys would misbehave with me and harass me. I informed my family about this, but when they tried to intervene, they received death threats." The victim's family has accused the local police, including the Jagdishpur police station in-charge and a constable, of negligence in addressing their complaints.

The police, however, have refuted the charges.

"Constable Praveen Kumar and the station in-charge demanded proof of the harassment instead of acting on our complaint," the girl alleged.

"We are aware of the incident. Police forces have been deployed at the site and the injured person, Ranjit, has been admitted to the hospital. Legal action will be initiated against the culprits as soon as we receive a formal complaint," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Musafirkhana) Atul Kumar Singh.

When questioned about the allegations of negligence, Jagdishpur Station In-Charge Dhirendra Yadav said, "A complaint was indeed filed and the case was investigated. However, the allegations made by the complainants were found to be untrue during the inquiry." The police have assured a thorough investigation and strict legal action against those responsible for the attack.

