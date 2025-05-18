MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 18 May 2025

Man arrested in Haryana's Nuh district on charges of spying for Pakistan

The accused, Armaan, was arrested on Saturday for sharing information related to the Indian Army and other military activities with Pakistan through an employee posted at the High Commission of Pakistan in Delhi

PTI Published 18.05.25, 11:26 AM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Haryana's Nuh district on charges of spying for Pakistan, a police official said.

The accused, Armaan, was arrested on Saturday for sharing information related to the Indian Army and other military activities with Pakistan through an employee posted at the High Commission of Pakistan in Delhi, Nuh police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A local court has sent Armaan to a six-day police remand.

Also Read

The police said Armaan was nabbed after they received a tip-off from central probe agencies.

He was allegedly sharing the information for a long time through WhatsApp and social media platforms.

When his mobile phone was searched, conversations and photos and videos shared with Pakistani numbers were discovered, police said.

A senior police officer said a case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the BNS and the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Pakistan Nuh District
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Govt names 51 leaders to visit 33 world capitals to convey message of Operation Sindoor

Each delegation comprises seven or eight political leaders and is assisted by former diplomats. All seven delegations have at least one Muslim representation, either among politicians or diplomats
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

Walmart should eat the tariffs instead of blaming duties. They made BILLIONS OF DOLLARS last year

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT