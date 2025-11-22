Majhi cabinet nod to roadmap for global firms, aiming to attract Rs 1,000 crore investment

The Odisha cabinet, chaired by chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Friday approved the Odisha Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy 2025 aimed at attracting top global companies to the state.

The policy promises a robust ecosystem of world-class infrastructure, skilled talent and progressive incentives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Briefing the media, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja said: “The cabinet meeting aims to drive investments of over ₹1,000 crore, establish at least five modern GCC hubs, and create more than 50,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.”

The GCC hubs will come up across economic corridors such as Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Puri–Paradip and Bargarh–Jharsuguda–Sambalpur. The model is expected to ensure equitable development beyond the state’s capital, officials said.

The government release noted: “Over the past decade, Odisha has emerged as a promising destination for IT and IT-enabled services (ITES), boosted by a favourable policy environment and a growing skilled workforce. With global corporations increasingly expanding into Tier-II cities for cost efficiency and talent access, the government believes Odisha is now poised to become a prime GCC destination.”

Under the GCC policy, the state offers a layered set of incentives such as subsidised land rates, lease rentals, skilled manpower development support, power tariff concessions, research and development assistance, marketing support, SGST reimbursement and PF/ESI benefits.

In another decision, the state government has decided to constitute a recruitment board christened Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) to recruit personnel for Odisha police and other uniformed services.

Recruitment for various ranks in the Odisha police and other uniformed services is currently being done through different departmental boards, which has resulted in abnormal delays and irregularities in examinations. Hence, in order to streamline the recruitment process, it has been proposed to constitute a dedicated recruiting agency namely OUSSSC,” a statement said.

The cabinet also approved new rules under the Odisha Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining and Regulation of Trading, Transportation and Storage) Rules to prevent illegal mining, theft and smuggling of minerals.