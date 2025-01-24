MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Maharashtra will have third deputy CM, says Sanjay Raut, claiming rift in Shiv Sena

Raut further alleged that Shinde was serving the "enemies" of Maharashtra, referring to the party's ally BJP

PTI Published 24.01.25, 02:29 PM
Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday took a dig at Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and claimed a rift in the latter's party, saying Maharashtra will have a third deputy chief minister from the fold.

Talking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP said the activities behind the scenes were such that the state could have three deputy chief ministers in the future.

"No one should take Eknath Shinde seriously. He is a deputy chief minister. He was the chief minister yesterday. He will not be there tomorrow because Maharashtra is getting a third deputy chief minister from the same party. He (Shinde) should think about this," he said.

He further alleged that Shinde was serving the "enemies" of Maharashtra, referring to the party's ally BJP.

Raut's remarks have come days after he claimed that Industries Minister Uday Samant could split the Shinde-led Sena, as he has the support of 20 MLAs.

He had said that when Shinde was sulking over the denial of the CM post after the state elections in November last year, there were plans to introduce Samant.

Samant, however, has denied any differences with party chief Shinde and asserted attempts were being made to create a rift between them.

Maharashtra currently has Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar as deputy chief ministers.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

