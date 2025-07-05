Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis calls Uddhav’s speech ‘rudali’ after Thackeray cousins share stage

In a veiled swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said he delivered a "rudali" (professional mourner) like speech at the joint rally.

He "thanked" MNS president Raj Thackeray for crediting him in reuniting the two Thackeray cousins.

Earlier in the day, the Thackeray cousins shared the public stage at a victory rally in Mumbai to celebrate the rollback of two GRs issued earlier by the government introducing Hindi as a third language from class 1 in state schools.

Addressing the gathering, Raj Thackeray, in a lighter vein, credited Fadnavis for bringing together the two cousins which even Bal Thackeray couldn't do.

"Balasaheb Thackeray must be blessing me. I was told it was supposed to be a 'vijay' (victory) rally, but it turned out to be a 'rudali' speech," Fadnavis said in a veiled reference to Uddhav.

"Rudali" refers to a female professional mourner in certain regions, particularly in Rajasthan, where they were hired to publicly express grief during funerals, especially in upper-caste families.

Fadnavis said no word was spoken about Marathi at the event and the speech (delivered by Uddhav) focused on how his government was toppled and how they can regain power.

"The rally was not Vijay utsav but a 'rudali' darshan," the chief minister said.

He stated that despite ruling the Mumbai civic body for 25 years, they (the undivided Sena) failed to bring in development.

"Conversely, under Modi's leadership, we have transformed Mumbai. We gave Marathi people their rightful homes at BDD and Patra chawls (tenements), which made them (Uddhav-led) jealous," he said.

The chief minister said he was proud to be Marathi and Hindu. "All Marathi and non-Marathi people are with us".

