Lawrence Bishnoi gang fugitive deported from US, arrested by Haryana police

A fugitive gangster associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was deported from the United States on Saturday in an operation coordinated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, officials said.

Lakhvinder Kumar, who had an Interpol Red Notice issued against him, was brought to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, where he was arrested by the Haryana Police, they said.

Kumar was wanted in multiple criminal cases registered by the Haryana Police related to extortion, intimidation, illegal possession and use of firearms, and attempt to murder, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

"Earlier, the CBI got the Red Notice published against Lakhvinder Kumar through Interpol on October 26, 2024 on the request of Haryana Police. The subject was deported from the USA and arrived in India on October 25, 2025. He was taken into custody by a team of Haryana Police at Delhi airport," the statement said.

