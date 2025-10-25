MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Lawrence Bishnoi gang fugitive deported from US, arrested by Haryana police

Lakhvinder Kumar, wanted for extortion and attempted murder, was brought to Delhi following an Interpol Red Notice coordinated by the CBI

PTI Published 25.10.25, 10:22 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File

A fugitive gangster associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was deported from the United States on Saturday in an operation coordinated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, officials said.

Lakhvinder Kumar, who had an Interpol Red Notice issued against him, was brought to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, where he was arrested by the Haryana Police, they said.

Kumar was wanted in multiple criminal cases registered by the Haryana Police related to extortion, intimidation, illegal possession and use of firearms, and attempt to murder, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

"Earlier, the CBI got the Red Notice published against Lakhvinder Kumar through Interpol on October 26, 2024 on the request of Haryana Police. The subject was deported from the USA and arrived in India on October 25, 2025. He was taken into custody by a team of Haryana Police at Delhi airport," the statement said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

