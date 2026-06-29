Delhi University faces flak for OBC certificate policy after OBC admission denials

A section of faculty members has expressed concern over Delhi University's decision to deny admission to OBC students for failing to produce non-creamy layer (NCL) certificates and to discontinue a few courses on vocational studies this year.

Prof. Anand Prakash, a member of the Delhi University Teachers Association, termed the policy “unjustified” as it denied Other Backward Classes (OBC) students the opportunity to pursue higher education.

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When the DU shifted to centralised admissions based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores in 2022, it adopted a policy mandating OBC candidates to provide NCL certificates issued by the Centre at the time of admission.

Earlier, colleges used to handle their own admissions based on Class XII marks. They used to provide a 15-day window to OBC students who failed to produce valid NCL certificates.

“Many students seeking admission under the OBC category come from rural and economically weaker backgrounds, where awareness about the specific requirements of the central government’s OBC-NCL certificate is limited. As a result, many students submit state OBC certificates, believing them to be valid for admission into central educational institutions, only to have their admissions rejected,” Prakash said.

Many students obtain OBC-NCL certificates at the time of filling out the CUET application form in February or March. However, they are unaware that these certificates need to be renewed or reissued after April 1 every year.

“This lack of awareness should not deprive eligible students of their right to higher education. The university may consider granting a relaxation period of 10-15 days during the admission process, allowing such students to obtain or renew their valid OBC-NCL certificates,” Prakash said.

A few other faculty members objected to the discontinuation of several vocational courses this year in the College of Vocational Studies.

The BA courses discontinued include Modern Office Management, Marketing Management and Retail Business, Material Management and Human Resource Management.

Two faculty members said a proposal must be approved by the staff council and governing body of the college, and later by the academic council and the executive council of the university, before discontinuing courses. Barring the Modern Office Management programme, the procedure has not been followed before stopping the other courses, they said.

“The courses were getting students. The placement was good. Yet the university has discontinued these courses,” a faculty member said.