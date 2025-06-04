Ladakh cops seek custody of Nagpur woman who crossed LoC, left son, and was sent back

A team of police from Ladakh union territory has submitted an application in a local court on Tuesday to seek the custody of the Nagpur-based woman, who crossed over to Pakistan last month before being repatriated, an official said.

The team from Kargil in Ladakh arrived in Nagpur on Monday night, he said.

The woman, Sunita Jamgade (43), had reportedly crossed into Pakistan from Hunderman village in Kargil, which is part of Ladakh union territory.

"The Kargil police submitted an application before a court in Nagpur today seeking to arrest her on a production warrant. The court is scheduled to hear the matter on Wednesday," the official of Kapilnagar police station here said.

Jamgade had left Nagpur with her 13-year-old son on May 4 and reached Kargil, from where she crossed over to Pakistan on May 14. She had allegedly left behind her son before crossing the Line of Control (LoC). Pakistani forces apprehended her after she crossed the border, and held her in custody until she was officially handed over to Indian authorities, the police have earlier said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Jamgade was in contact with two Pakistani nationals, identified as Zulfekar and Pastor, before her disappearance. A zero FIR was filed by the Amritsar police, which was later transferred to the Kapil Nagar police station in Nagpur, where she resides.

