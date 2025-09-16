Kuki-Zo Council denies reopening of NH-2, Centre’s claim ignored

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) on Monday issued an “urgent clarification” to the Meiteis that “no free movement has been permitted” on National Highway 2 connecting Imphal with Dimapur via Kangpokpi.

The KZC is an umbrella body of civil society organisations representing the Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur.

“KZC has not declared the reopening of NH-02. No free movement has been permitted on this route. Our request was only to the people of Kangpokpi to extend cooperation to the security forces, as directed by the ministry of home affairs (MHA), in maintaining the safety of commuters along NH-02,” the KZC said.

Since the conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo broke out on May 3, 2023, Meiteis cannot travel to Kuki-Zo areas and vice versa because of security reasons. Though other communities use NH-2 to commute, Meiteis cannot pass through Kuki-Zo majority Kangpokpi district. Similarly, Kuki-Zos cannot travel to or through the Meitei-majority Imphal valley.

Free movement for all was one of the key demands raised by Meitei organisations during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s whirlwind visit to the state on September 13, his first since the conflict began nearly 28 months ago.

The KZC clarification raises questions on the opening of the National Highway 2 as claimed by the Centre on September 4.

A PIB statement had on September 4 first claimed: “In a significant decision, the Kuki-Zo Council has decided today to open the National Highway-02 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods…”

However, the reaction of the KZC on Monday, and before that on September 4, suggests there has been “no breakthrough on free movement” on the ground as yet.

“Despite the claim made in the September 4 statement, nothing has changed on the ground. Meiteis are not travelling through Kangpokpi, nor are Kuki-Zos coming down to Imphal till now. Only the government can clear the air on the issue,” a source said.

The September 4 decisions on free movement and the extension of Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreements with Kuki-Zo militant outfits were taken ahead of Modi’s visit to the state.

KZC’s statement pointed out “as there is still no settlement or agreement to the conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, no one from either side must cross the Buffer Zone under any circumstances”.

Warning that the buffer zone — area separating Meitei and Kuki-Zo inhabited areas — is to be “respected at all costs,” it added: “Any violation will only lead to serious consequences and further deterioration of peace and security.”

“We urge the Meitei public to take note of the above facts and act with utmost responsibility,” the KZC said.

The KZC’s September 4 statement said their appeal was specifically confined to the stretch of NH-02 passing through the Kuki-Zo majority Kangpokpi district.

“It must not be misinterpreted as an endorsement of unrestricted or free movement across the buffer zones,” the KZC had said on September 4, a stand it reiterated on Monday.

The September 4 statement also put the onus on the Centre and central forces to ensure the safety of commuters and the transportation of goods.

On Monday, the Meitei Alliance released a memorandum it had submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13.

The alliance’s memorandum urged: “Reopen all National Highways and restore the full freedom of movement of people and goods across the state, as guaranteed under the Constitution of India. No state can be held hostage by extremist elements or Kuki militant groups dictating who may or may not travel on National Highways. We therefore urge the immediate removal of all buffer zones and restrictions to ensure unhindered, safe, and equal access for every citizen.”