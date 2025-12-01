KIIT first-year student found dead in hostel room, third campus suicide this year

A first year BTech student of KIIT University was found hanging in his hostel room in Bhubaneswar, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Yadav, a Computer Science student from Chhattisgarh.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sonal Singh Parmar told reporters that the incident occurred on Sunday and the body was recovered by personnel of Infocity Police Station.

The family members of the student are on their way to the city. Police said they are investigating the case from all angles to ascertain the cause of death.

Scientific teams have visited the spot and are collecting evidence from the hostel. Investigators are also questioning fellow students to gather more information.

The room has been sealed and the inquest and post mortem will be conducted after the arrival of the parents, a police officer said.

This is the third incident of student suicide reported on the KIIT campus this year.

BJP MLA Saroj Padhi expressed concern over the repeated deaths on the campus.

"We will place a demand before the chief minister to take stringent action against the persons responsible for the death of students in KIIT," Padhi told reporters in the Assembly premises.

To maintain law and order on the campus, Bhubaneswar police have deployed a platoon force along with senior officers.

Senior police personnel have also spoken to the student’s hostel mates and are in touch with the university authorities. The university has said it will issue a statement soon.

In July, the University Grants Commission asked KIIT to explain why disciplinary or legal action should not be taken following the death of two Nepalese students earlier in the year.

A fact finding committee constituted by the UGC had reported that illegal and unlawful activity by the university led to one of the deaths and said the administration’s actions amounted to criminal liability.

The 16 February death of a 20 year old engineering student from Nepal triggered widespread student unrest.

Visuals of Nepalese students being forcibly evicted from a university hostel and manhandled later went viral on social media, drawing condemnation from several quarters including the Nepal prime minister and diplomats.

The Odisha Government later constituted a high level inquiry committee to probe the incident, calling it most unfortunate, but the findings are yet to be made public.

The second suicide case took place on 1 May, when another 20 year old Nepalese student was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room.