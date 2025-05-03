MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Post-mortem conducted on Nepalese student found dead at KIIT-Bhubaneswar

The 18-year-old’s death on Thursday has sparked concern in Nepal, with Kathmandu calling for an unbiased investigation as police examine digital evidence

PTI Published 03.05.25, 03:56 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

The post-mortem examination of the 18-year-old Nepalese student who died at KIIT-Bhubaneswar was conducted on Saturday as the police continued its investigation, officials said.

The post-mortem examination was conducted at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar by a team of three doctors in the presence of an executive magistrate after the victim's parents gave their consent, they said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prakash Chandra Pal said the entire process was videographed as per the norms.

The victim's parents had come here on Friday night after receiving the news about her death.

They claimed that their daughter was happy when they talked to her at 3 pm on Thursday, but was informed about her death at 8 pm.

Pal said the last rites of the student will be held at Swargadwar in Puri.

"Her parents will not take the body to Nepal," he said.

Police said they have recorded the statements of about 10 persons, including the staff of the girls' hostel from where her body was recovered on Thursday evening.

A case of unnatural death was registered at the Infocity police station.

Police said they were checking the contents of the laptop and mobile phone of the deceased girl.

The Nepal government has demanded an independent and unbiased probe into the incident.

The death of another Nepalese girl on the KIIT campus in February had led to widespread protests.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

