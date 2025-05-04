Rights panel orders Odisha government to probe the death of yet another Nepali student at KIIT

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Odisha government to conduct a thorough investigation into the death of Prisa Sah, a first-year BTech computer science student from Nepal, who was found dead in her hostel room at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT).

In a notice to the chief secretary and the DGP of Odisha, the NHRC gave officials time till May 9 to submit an action taken report. The commission's letter states: “A Nepali student was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a KIIT University hostel, marking the second such incident on campus within three months. This raises serious concerns about the safety of foreign students, and prima facie appears to involve grave violations of the victim’s human rights."

ADVERTISEMENT

The NHRC further instructed: “Investigate the allegations, register an FIR under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable laws, and provide the Commission with a copy of the FIR and the post-mortem report —videographed — by May 9.”

This follows the suicide of another Nepali student, a third-year BTech scholar, on February 16, who also hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel.

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo remarked: “Another Nepali student has died by suicide at KIIT. After the last incident, the NHRC’s procedural-safety recommendations were stayed by the Odisha High Court. We now take cognizance of this new tragedy.”

Prisa’s parents arrived in Bhubaneswar Friday night; her post-mortem at AIIMS was conducted on Saturday, and the report remains pending. Her body will be cremated at Puri’s Swargadwara.

Police suspect a “love affair” may have played a role. A senior officer noted: “Several angles are under review, including a possible romantic link. Investigation continues.” This theory emerged after Prisa’s father recounted that he spoke with her around 3pm on Thursday when she sounded well and mentioned no distress.

Prisa’s grandfather told reporters: “She did not appear under any mental strain. She was an excellent student and visited us a month ago.”